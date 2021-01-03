Two Guardia Civil Officers Injured by Knife-Wielding Mijas Man

TWO Guardia Civil officers were mildly injured while arresting a knife-wielding Mijas man who had allegedly tried to kill his father.

The violent incident occurred last week in Mijas Costa, when officers responded to reports that a man had rushed out of his home shouting that his son had tried to kill him.

A Polica Locale unit was accompanied by Guardia Civil officers, who surrounded the house. A 25-year old man, understood to suffer from psychiatric problems, had allegedly threatened his father with a kitchen knife and construction cutter before barricading himself inside the family home. Officers were concerned that the man may attempt to escape the home through the house’s balcony.

Officers initially tried to calm down the man, who responded with threats and insults. During the struggle to disarm him, two Guardia Civil officers suffered mild injuries. The 25-year old, who is reportedly large and strong, was arrested on the scene.

According to Diario Sur, it is not the first time that a violent incident has been reported involving the man.

