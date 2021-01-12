Flights ban Extended

Spain has announced the details of how it wishes to continue with access to Spain airports from the UK.

The flight ban has been extended till Tuesday, February 2 this year, and the ban’s conditions remain the same.

-- Advertisement --



The council of ministers met this morning Tuesday, January 12 and decided it was in Spain’s best interests if the ban concerning flights continues.

Essential travel with negative pcr / antigen tests is still required.

Also announced today, the first doses of the Moderna vaccine have arrived in Spain 35,700 doses to be precise. They also confirmed 600,000 doses would eventually be received into Spain in the next 90 days or less.

The battle continues here in Spain with the “Christmas” effect now obvious as infection rates double.

Vigilance, respect for each others safety, and distancing still the order of the day here.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “name of article”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page