Flights from Spain to the US likely to restart very soon as Donald Trump open to lifting his European flight ban when coronavirus eases

Donald Trump has said he is open to lifting his European flight ban as soon as the coronavirus eases.

The US president says when ‘progress’ is made he will act upon it, Trump initially barred flights from 26 European countries back in March in one of his early moves to counter the Covid-19 outbreak, later adding the UK and Ireland to the list.

The ban remains in place, blocking foreign tourists or businessmen travelling to America from Europe, though US citizens and legal residents are allowed to fly home. Tourism chiefs in Spain welcomed the statement, thousands of Americans visit Spain each year, and hospitality industry bosses want them to return as soon as possible to help in reviving the sector.