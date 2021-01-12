Children Fend for Themselves as Mum-of-Eight Catches COVID

CHILDREN fend for themselves as benefits mum-of-eight catches COVID and is forced to self-isolate before taking a turn for the worse and being dashed to hospital.

Marie Buchan, 39, from Birmingham became so ill on Saturday that she had to leave her children home as she was admitted to hospital. The ‘Octomum’ is mum to Tia, 18, Leah, 17, Latoya, 15, Joshua, 14, Alisha, 12, Mikayla, 11, Amelia, eight, and Olivia who is only seven.

The mum had previously been self-isolating at home after showing symptoms of COVID-19. Barry Tomes, spokesman for Marie said, Marie “had locked herself in her bedroom to protect her kids who are in the house but on Saturday night she went down hill.

“Her daughter was really worried so called an ambulance and paramedics wanted to take her to hospital but she refused because she didn’t want to leave her kids.

“Later on her condition got worse so an ambulance came and took her to hospital where she is now on a drip.”

Allegedly the mum-of-eight receives benefit to the tune of 26,000 a year. She made the news shortly before Christmas after planning a trip to Spain for a “break”.

During her illness the eldest children have made mum proud by stepping up and taking care of the little ones.

