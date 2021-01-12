Brexit Dilemmas for Brits in Spain as post-Brexit rule changes complicate both travelling and living in Spain.

Since January 1, the UK has become a “third country” and Brits wanting to move to Spain have a new system to navigate. It is no longer possible to just visit when you like, as Brits will only be able to stay for three months in every six-month period. The new rules on proof of income will make moving to Spain impossible for many Brits too.

Michel Euesden, Managing Director for Euro Weekly News, the largest free English language newspaper in Spain, predicts that the new rules will cause a dramatic shift in the British population in Spain.

Michel said, “It’s the first time in 25 years since we started the paper here that we’ve seen removal companies fully booked going out and coming back in.

“They are taking the elderly and people who haven’t had jobs for a while, because of the Covid situation, back to the UK, and then they’re bringing back younger generations with disposable income, and often with an online marketing presence, out here. So the dynamics have completely changed.” Michel was interviewed by a BBC news team on Friday and spoke about the difficulties Brits will face having to choose between the UK and Spain post-Brexit.

