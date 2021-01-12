2020 Saw Most Excess Deaths Worldwide Since Second World War

DURING 2020, the world saw the most excess deaths since the Second World War according to recently released statistics.

“Excess” deaths refer to fatalities that breach annual average figures. By this measurement, 2020 saw a 14% increase from the average of the last five years – with a total death toll of 697,000 marking an increase of 85,000 fatalities.

This is the highest increase in excess deaths in 75 years when the Second World War caused the rate to rise dramatically. However, the world’s death rate (total deaths) has climbed to levels that were seen as recently as ten years ago. This is evidence that efforts over the last decade to raise life expectancies were undone by the pandemic, according to some analysts.

The UK has seen a particularly high spike in “excess deaths” during the pandemic year, which the chief executive of King’s Fund believes warrants a “public inquiry” according to a statement published by the BBC.

“The UK has one of the highest rates of excess deaths in the world, with more excess deaths per million people than most other European countries or the US,” said Richard Murray, whose think-tank analyses British health system data.



‘It will take a public inquiry to determine exactly what went wrong, but mistakes have been made. In a pandemic, mistakes cost lives. Decisions to enter lockdown have consistently come late, with the government failing to learn from past mistakes or the experiences of other countries.”

