Coronavirus Pandemic Death Toll Reaches 1 MILLION

The Coronavirus pandemic death toll has officially passed the 1 million mark with India surpassing China and America by reporting the most fatalities.

-- Advertisement --



As the world moves past another morbid threshold in the pandemic, a coronavirus death toll of one million, the countries where fatalities are increasing fastest remain spread out across the globe- with new hot spots constantly emerging. The number of lives lost daily to the virus has been rising through most of August and September, reaching more than 5,000 a day in an average measured over seven days.

On Sunday, India, the world’s second-most populous nation after China, continued to lead in daily virus-related deaths, with almost 7,700 over the past seven days. The United States is second, with more than 5,000, Brazil third with more than 4,800, and Mexico fourth with nearly 3,000. Those four countries account for more than half of the world’s total deaths from the virus.

New hot spots are also emerging in smaller countries like Israel, which led the world in new cases per capita over the past week. The pandemic also continues to wreak havoc in South America, where countries including Argentina, Colombia and Peru are recording thousands of new cases daily along with some of the highest numbers of deaths per capita in the world.

2 Million deaths ‘very likely’ without a vaccine warns the WHO

The global coronavirus death toll could hit two million before an effective vaccine is widely used, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned. Dr Mike Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies head, said the figure could be higher without concerted international action. Virus infections continue to rise, with 32 million cases confirmed globally.

The start of a second wave of coronavirus infections can be seen in many countries in the northern hemisphere as winter approaches with France, the UK, and Spain announcing tighter restrictions recently. There has been a resurgence of infections across Europe, prompting warnings of national lockdowns similar to those imposed at the height of the first wave of the pandemic.

“Overall within that very large region, we are seeing worrying increases of the disease,” Dr Ryan said of the marked spike in cases in Europe.

In Spain’s Andalusia, there has been a marked increase in infections over the past month. President of the region, Juanma Moreno, is expected to make an announcement today regarding further restrictions to come into force on Tuesday this week.

For more up-to-the-minute National & International News, visit the Euro Weekly News website at https://www.euroweeklynews.com/