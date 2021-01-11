Supermarkets Warned To Get Tougher On Covid Rules

SUPERMARKETS warned to get tougher on customers breaking Covid rules or face further restrictions

Supermarkets across the UK have been warned by the government that they must work harder to ensure Covid rules, such as social distancing measures and mask wearing, are followed in their stores or face tighter restrictions. A Public Health England study late last year found that supermarkets are the most likely place in the country for people to catch coronavirus, and data from the NHS Test and Trace service also found that 18 per cent of people who had contracted the virus had visited a store in the previous days.

“We need to make sure supermarkets in particular are following the rules given this is one of the few places where you still see people from different households in the same indoor space,” a Government source told The Times.

“So we will be looking at whether all the right protections are in place – including ensuring social distancing is being followed, that one way operations are in place, that there are limits on the number of people in stores at one time and that all customers are wearing masks.”

The warning comes as government ministers are considering enforcing even tougher restrictions in the UK, such as compulsory mask wearing outdoors, limits to exercise times and even preventing people from leaving their homes more than once a week.

