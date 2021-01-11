SUCCESS for the first Edition of ‘Best Toast in Huercal de Almeria’ with over 2000 participants.

The first “Ruta de la Tostada” had been organised in Huércal de Almería by the City Council and saw over 2000 people participate. The stakes were high and over 15 establishments set out to claim the prize that will soon be announced.

-- Advertisement --



Locals that had joined in the tasting route, were all entered in a prize draw and the winner of the raffle is Sandra Ruiz López with a first place prize of a ham worth 150 euros. Second and third prizes were also a tasty treat.

The fifteen establishments that joined in are Cafeteria Café & Canela, Taller de Sabores, El 15 Bodeguilla, La Lustra Cocina, Alexis Ice Cream Cafeteria, Cervecería Portobabel, Cafeteria Paula, Tavern Cervecería Bocanegra, Churrería Jiménez, Las Mascaranas Terrace, Sabor a Café Brewery, Casa Vicente / Bar Polígono, Bambou Café, Arevacos Cafeteria, and Al-Café Cafeteria.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Success for the first Edition of ‘Best Toast in Huercal de Almeria’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.