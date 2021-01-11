SEVEN of the 250 snow trapped buses in Madrid have been vandalized and robbed.

As Madrid has disappeared in snow over the last few days, 250 buses became stuck in the snow, and had to be abandoned. Of the 250 vehicles left in the snow vandals have attacked seven, and left them covered in graffiti and the insides have been robbed and destroyed.

-- Advertisement --



Vandals even performed a “show” posing as a driver and a passenger that was unwilling to wear a mask, and posted on social media.

Some areas have shown a tremendous support though as drivers stayed overnight in buses and residents made sure the drivers had blankets and food.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Snow trapped buses in Madrid Vandalized and Robbed”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.