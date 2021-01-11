AN outbreak has been declared in an Almeria nursing home after receiving the first does of the vaccine.

The first dose of the vaccine arrived at the nursing home on January 2. But only a week after residents have been vaccinated with the initial dose of the Pfizer vaccine, an outbreak has occurred.

-- Advertisement --



The Ministry of Health and Families for Andalucia has stated that seven residents have become infected with COVID-19, but at this point only one has had to be hospitalised at the Torrecárdenas University Hospital. The other 6 residents are said to be asymptomatic and are being isolated.

The second dose will be given around January 22, and after seven days the effectiveness is expected to exceed 90 per cent.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Outbreak Declared in Almeria Nursing Home After Receiving First Vaccine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.