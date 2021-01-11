Fan Uproar as Other Royals Receive Vaccine before The Queen

Fans have been in uproar as other royals received the COVID-19 vaccine before the Queen and Prince Philip.

The Danish monarch Queen Margrethe was the first to receive the vaccine and is set to have the second jab, in around three weeks. Both the Queen and Prince Philip were vaccinated against COVID-19 at Windsor Castle on Saturday but this has caused an uproar amongst fans, as they were not the first in the queue.

Fans took to Twitter and one tweeted, “Hot take, the queen and prince Phillip should have been first to take the vaccine to help public confidence in it.”

Another Tweeted in agreement, and said “The Queen should have been first.

“She is in the dangerous demographic and if the world is so certain there is nothing to fear from the vaccine then there is no problem, right?”

Others though, suggested that the Queen not being first to get the jab, meant that it was being tested out on the “peasants first” and said “Just wondering, has The Queen had this Covid-19 vaccine? If not, why not? She should have been in the first batch.

“Are they trying it out on a few of us peasants first I wonder.”

