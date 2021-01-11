Matt Hancock Unveils Ambitious Plan to scale Up UK Vaccinations.



MATT Hancock today revealed the Government’s mammoth vaccine plan to allow us to have a “great British summer” by jabbing as many people as possible. The health secretary said that 2.3million people in the UK have so far received the Covid vaccine as the roll-out hits a rate of around 200,000 jabs per day.

-- Advertisement --



Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week pledged to hit 200,000 doses a day by this Friday, meaning the target appears to have been hit early after the number of people to receive their first dose of the vaccine has almost doubled in a week, from 1.3m on Sunday, January 3, to 2.6m by today.

The sign that immunisations are scaling up as planned comes as welcome news alongside the fact that the number of people being diagnosed with coronavirus actually dropped today. While February’s target, which will see everyone in the top four priority groups offered their first vaccine doses, is “ambitious”, he said he was “confident we’re going to do it” thanks to the seven newly opened mass sites.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Matt Hancock Unveils Ambitious Plan to Vaccinate 200,000 a Day”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.