‘Honey Trap’ Victim Beaten with Baseball Bat and Left Unconscious

TWO jailed after ‘honey trap’ victim was beaten with a baseball bat and left lying unconscious in the street.

A 33-year-old man was lured into a ‘honey trap’ attack by his partner and then severely beaten with a baseball bat in Dovedale Close, Harefield, in Uxbridge on August 18, 2019.

James White, aged 22 from Morse Close, Uxbridge and Crystal Culhane, also aged 22, from The Brambles, Uxbridge set up the trap to ensnare their victim. The victim was in a relationship with Culhane at the time of the attack.

Although White and Culhane had spent many years without seeing each other the pair planed a date, and set out to brutally attack their victim. The victim was lured into the trap by messages and calls from Culhane, and CCTV footage caught the incident on tape. White brutally attacked the victim with a baseball bat and then left him in the street, unconscious.

White and Culhane were sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday, January 8 where White was sentenced to 11 years in jail and Culhane received a suspended sentence of two years.

The victim was so severely beaten that he can still not remember the attack.

