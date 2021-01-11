Mum’s Heart Wrenching Post from Missing Indonesian Boeing 737

MUM’S heart wrenching Instagram post, posing with her two children shortly after boarding the now missing Indonesian Boeing 737.

Ratih Windania and her two children had originally been scheduled to take an earlier flight, but their flight was changed, and they boarded the Siriwijaya Air flight SJ182 instead.

Ratih boarded the ill-fated plane with her family and made what could be her final Instagram post, it showed a loving photo of the mum with her children laughing and joking after having enjoyed a holiday together.

The plane took off from Jakarta airport but minutes later had crashed into the sea with 62 souls on board. The last selfie of the family was captioned “Bye bye family. We’re heading home for now.”

Irfansyah Riyanto, Ratih’s brother posted on Instagram, asking for prayers for the family, who were making the 460-mile journey home to Pontianak after having spent three-weeks on holiday. Irfansyah also had four more family members on the same plane and is still holding out hope for their safety.

