UK Government to Give Workers Free Lateral Flow Covid Test Every Week.



The Uk’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced plans for the mass rollout of rapid Covid-19 testing aimed specifically at people who cannot work at home during the lockdown. Mr Hancock has said that while the vaccines represent the ‘cavalry’ in the battle, the ratcheting up of testing was an ‘important weapon in our fight against the virus.’

-- Advertisement --



More than two million new and fast ‘lateral flow’ tests, produced by the British company SureScreen Diagnostics, are due to be made available to all parts of England this coming week.

Of the 317 local authorities in the UK, only one third at the moment are offering free covid tests for people who do not display any symptoms, with GP’s and testing centres mainly used for giving vaccinations to the elderly and front line NHS staff. Under the new plans, all local authorities will be offered the tests and encouraged to roll out the scheme to people that cannot work from home.

It is hoped that weekly testing will bring down the ‘R’ number, ‘The Army is available to help if so required,’ added the Health Secretary.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Government Launches Vaccine Blitz to Give Workers Free Lateral Flow Covid Test Every Week”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.