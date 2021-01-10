Police Stop Private Party at Marbella restaurant

Marbella Police were forced to intervene as a party continues into the small hours of Sunday, January 10.

Local and National Police were called to the Olivia Valere restaurant “LOV” in Marbella at around 1.30 am Sunday after complaints were received of noise and signs of music and people at the location.

On inspection, there were around a hundred people, according to local sources, enjoying a private party at the venue, which is against COVID rules and restrictions and external noise being an infraction, particularly in the morning.

Cautions for 30 breaches of Curfew restrictions were understood before the police cleared the venue and ensured no one else was present inside.

The premises were closed at 3 am.

