Olivia Valere in Costa del Sol’s Marbella Forced to Close After Covid Chaos and Spain’s Nightlife Feels the Pressure

THE luxury nightclub Olivia Valere in Costa del Sol’s Marbella has been forced to close after various staff members have tested positive for coronavirus. Although they had an event planned for Monday, the club cancelled, telling customers that “for security measures and their well-being [they] have decided to close the establishment.”

However, they have informed via an Instagram post that they are currently cleaning and disinfecting the premises and they hope to be open by Thursday, August 6. The staff is made up of approximately 80 people, who, according to Olivia Valere, were all tested for Covid on Monday, July 27.

Nevertheless, a few days after some of the workers began to show symptoms and feel ill. It is questionable how many people will be ready to get back onto Olivia Valere’s dance floor until more details about the situation are released.

On Wednesday the Epidemiology Unit on the Costa del Sol has asked the nightclub to provide the contact information of all staff as a possible Covid case had been detected. The nightlife industry in Spain is feeling the pressure as many of the outbreaks across the country can be traced back to clubs.

This is not the first time that Olivia Valere has gotten into trouble since lockdown ended and the ‘new normality’ began. In mid-July around during a party there was an excess of around 150 people, however, the owner of the club insisted that they had snuck in through the emergency doors.