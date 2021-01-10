Police Probe Motive As Chicago Gunman Kills 3 Strangers

POLICE in Chicago are investigating a potential motive for the gunman who was killed by police following a series of random shootings that left three dead and four wounded.

The gunman, named as 32-year old Jason Nightengale, began his killing spree by shooting a university student in the head as he sat in his car in the Hyde Park neighbourhood of Chicago’s Southside.

He then walked to a nearby apartment complex where he “just randomly” opened fire in the block’s lobby. A 46-year old security guard was killed from behind his desk, while a 77-year old woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head as she collected her post.

Nightengale continued his killings at a convenience store, where he shot dead a 20-year old young man and left an 81-year old woman with life-threatening injuries to her head and neck. Outside the shop he exchanged gunfire with police who had rushed to the scene, and managed to escape without hitting any officers.

The gunman drove north to Evanston, just outside the US metropolis, where he entered an IHop restaurant and shot another woman in the head. She remains in serious condition in hospital. As he left the restaurant a shootout began with police, who shot Nightengale dead after his day of carnage.

Chicago Police superintendent David Brown told reporters that they knew very little yet of Nightengale or the potential motives for his shocking killing spree, but would release any information to the public once it is confirmed.

