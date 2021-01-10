Mike Pence Will Attend Joe Biden’s Inauguration This Month

US VICE PRESIDENT Mike Pence will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20th while Donald Trump will not appear at the ceremony.

Mike Pence has become the latest former ally of controversial Donald Trump to seemingly turn his back on the embattled President following the shocking siege of the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

While Donald Trump’s last post on Twitter before his account was suspended confirmed that he will not be attending the Washington inauguration of his Democrat electoral rival Joe Biden, but his Vice President will appear at the event according to multiple US media outlets.

Formerly a staunch supporter of Trump, Mike Pence formally announced Biden’s victory in November’s election on Wednesday in contrast to Trump’s long-held claims of voter fraud and conspiracy.

“I think it’s important that as much as we can stick to what have been the historical precedents of how an administration changes should be maintained,” President-elect Joe Biden told reporters. “We’d be honoured to have him there, and to move forward in the transition.”

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has warned that her party would launch an impeachment process unless Trump resigned or Pence invoked the 25th Amendment. This legal mechanism, never used before in US history, would result in the cabinet removing Trump from office.

Five people, including a police officer, lost their lives when Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

