Trump Will NOT Attend President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration.

Trump says he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on 20 Jan, making him the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor’s inauguration. Addressing the nation on Thursday, Jan. 7, Trump pledged “a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power” following a violent insurrection by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol this week.

In a Friday tweet Trump said, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.” Trump offered no clues for how he would spend his final hours in office. Biden will become president at noon regardless of Trump’s plans.

Meanwhile, a source said that Trump will depart Washington, DC a day before the inauguration and is expected to travel to this Florida resort. Vice President Mike Pence is however still expected to attend the inauguration.

Biden’s transition team had no immediate comment on Trump’s announcement. But Jen Psaki, the president-elect’s incoming White House press secretary, said last month that whether Trump attended the inauguration was not top of mind for Biden.

With 12 days left in his term, Trump has finally bent to reality amid growing talk of trying to force him out early, acknowledging he’ll peacefully leave after Congress affirmed his defeat.

