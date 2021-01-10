Matt Hancock Gives Full Backing to Police Who Fined Two Woman Caught Out On a ‘Picnic’.

The UK’s Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, said he ‘absolutely backs’ police who fined two women walking in a park out on a picnic. Matt Hancock has defended police officers for fining the two women after they drove to a beauty spot in Derbyshire for a walk together.

Jessica Allen and Eliza Moore, both 27, were told by the officers that their cups of peppermint tea from Starbucks were classed as a ‘picnic’. Astonished at the amount of police presence, the pair were then each fined £200 for breaking lockdown restrictions.

When asked about the incident, Hancock said he was ‘absolutely’ going to back the police. He said: ‘I think the police have been doing an absolutely brilliant job in very difficult circumstances.’ He went on: ‘The challenge here is that every flexibility can be fatal. You might look at the rules and think to yourself, well it doesn’t matter too much if I just do this or I just do that. ‘These rules are not there as boundaries to be pushed, they are the limit of what people should be doing.’

The health secretary was then asked if people can expect to be fined if they choose to drive somewhere for a walk. He replied: ‘Obviously I don’t know the specific circumstances, and I support the police in doing their very difficult job, which they are doing very sensitively.’

