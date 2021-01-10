Doctors Forced to Choose Young Covid Patients Over The Elderly.



Revealed: Doctors working at busy London hospitals are being forced to put the triage of younger patients before the elderly as they ‘ration’ resources amid the ongoing Covid spike. Doctors have secretly spoken out over the difficult decisions they have been forced to make while hospitals become more crowded as the coronavirus infection rate across the UK continues to rise.

-- Advertisement --



It comes just days after London mayor Sadiq Khan declared a “major incident” across the Capital following a dramatic increase in deaths relating to the virus. Khan also promised yesterday the NHS Nightingale Hospital would be reopened to deal with the overflow of ‘normal cases’ thereby easing the strain on over-burdened London Hospitals.

Medical staff have said in private that they are now faced on a daily basis with the decision of prioritising the treatment of patients who they believe have a better chance of survival, rather than the elderly. Staff now face the uncertainty of the NHS being “unable to cope” as hospital admissions continue to grow.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Doctors Forced to Choose The Young Over The Elderly in Covid Patients”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.