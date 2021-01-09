Madrid’s Barajas Airport Remains Closed Due to the Snowstorm.

Madrid’s Barajas remains closed today, Saturday, Jan.9, after heavy snowfall throughout Friday night caused flight diversions and runway closures. The Community of Madrid remains on red alert due to the extreme risk of snowfall and the danger it poses.

Many roads throughout the region are still waiting for snowploughs to shift thousands of tonnes of snow causing heavy traffic to build up as drivers ignored pleas from the community to stay at home. Reports are coming in of hundreds of stranded lorry drivers who had to pull up overnight as conditions worsened, only to find things are not any better today.

Emergency services are reportedly supplying hot food and drinks to the drivers, some are able to be towed to the nearest services by Grua’s but many are just too heavy and will have to wait for conditions to improve until moving on to their destinations.

According to the police in Madrid, a number of trucks have been abandoned, with the drivers being taken to local hospitals suffering the early onset of hypothermia- such are the temperatures that have caught many people out.

