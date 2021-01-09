BENIDORM closes its main thoroughfare to traffic for two weeks

Councillor for Mobility, Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate, told residents of Benidorm on Wednesday, January 6, that some disruption can be expected for the next two weeks as the main thoroughfare on Avenida del Mediterraneo will be cut off to traffic as the town prepares to install new lights. The work, which begins on January 11, will see the installation of suspended lights four metres in diameter. Cars will be able to drive on the street at night and on weekends, de Zarate assured, wanting to take “advantage of the fact that we have a lower traffic density.”

Traffic will be cut off at the intersection between Avenida de Europa and Doctor Orts Llorca “for approximately two weeks” to allow access for machinery, and de Zarate asked citizens to have “patience” with the inconvenience that this work may cause.

