Benidorm is getting bigger

BENIDORM has 70,450 registered inhabitants, 1,729 more than on January 1 2020.

This is the first time the official population has topped 70,000 since 2014 and takes the tourist municipality a step nearer to its hoped-for 75,000 giving it large-city status and a larger allocation from the central government.

According to the town hall, the rise that was recently confirmed by the National Statistics Institute (INE) is partly due to the “residents-only” parking permits which require a Padron certificate.

But Brexit also played a significant role, as British residents who had never bothered to register on the municipal padron, finally did so in order to retain the rights they previously enjoyed as European Union citizens.

