Woman Charged with Killing Neighbours Over Cat Dispute

A WOMAN has appeared in a Sevilla Province court charged with the brutal double murder of two neighbours over a dispute about the victims’ cat shelter.

Prosecutors from La Fiscalia de Sevilla have charged a 41-year old woman with the violent double murder of her two neighbours on July 24th, 2020 in Dos Hermanas, a small city 15km south of the Andalucian capital.

The Brazilian national is accused of deliberately running over her two victims with her car, hitting them with a stone, and stabbing them to death with a 14-centimetre knife. After the extremely violent double murder, the victim allegedly disposed of her blood-stained clothes, showered, and awaited police.

Though no specific sentence has yet been sought by prosecutors, it is understood that a 15-25 year prison sentence will likely be applied if the woman is found guilty. Local media reports that the double murder followed months of disputes between the accused and her alleged victims, over shelter housing 50 cats that the deceased kept in their home.

It has not yet been made clear to the press the nature of the woman’s complaints in the dispute. Her former boyfriend told the court that the alleged killer was a heavy hashish user and had not taken her anti-depression medication on the morning of the incident.

Her young teenage children have been taken into the care of their father, from whom the woman was separated, and she remains in police custody as authorities fear she could attempt to flee Spain for her native Brazil.

