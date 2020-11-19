Police Investigate Shooting in Dos Hermanas, Seville

POLICE investigate shooting in Dos Hermanas, a city in Seville province.

Policia Nacional are investigating a shooting in Dos Hermanas, a city 15km south of Seville. On Wednesday, 18th of November, a shotgun was fired on a house on Calle Hojiblanca at around noon. The street gained notoriety in 2017 when the bodies of three murder victims were found in the same grave.

Investigators are trying to establish a link between the shooting and the stabbing of a woman that occurred nearby shortly before in the same neighbourhood. The Cerro Blanca area is the city’s most infamous, known for its high levels of crime, violence, and drug abuse.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, which hit the facade of a house. So far police have made no arrests but believe the perpetrators may have fired from a moving vehicle.

