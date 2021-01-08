Vaccine Effective on new strains Pfizer Claim

The Pfizer Vaccine has been declared effective against the new strains of the virus.

There are typically two new strains of coronavirus, Covid Variants as they are called, and they are understood to be British and South African in origin.

-- Advertisement --



In information released by BioNTech laboratories themselves, they claim that the vaccine appears effective against “key mutations” of the British and South African strains.

Antibodies from people who have been inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine effectively neutralize the SARS-COV-2 using a key mutation found in two transmissible strains from the UK and South Afrika.

BioNTech stress this study is in the early stages and of course, it will continue, but the signs are promising, and they will publish details of other important research as soon as possible.

In the meantime, the biggest vaccination programme the world has ever seen carries on.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “vaccine effective on new strains claim Pfizer”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.