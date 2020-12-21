Health Minister Says Spain’s Vaccine WILL Work On The New Virus Strain

Health Minister, Salvador Illa, Says Spain’s Vaccine WILL Work On The New Virus Strain.

The Minister of Health for Spain, Salvador Illa, assured the public this Monday that the coronavirus vaccine “is also effective with the new strain detected in the United Kingdom.” This more contagious strain has so far caused a torrent of flight suspensions against the UK.

Up to 17 European countries- and the list is growing- have closed their entrances and exits. Spain has not, saying it will instead reinforce the PCR tests. The governments of Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru have also cancelled their connections with the United Kingdom, as well as Canada in North America.

This Monday, Germany has registered the highest cumulative incidence in seven days of the health crisis, 197.1 per 100,000 inhabitants. Russia has reported a new daily high of positives, 29,350. The European Medicines Agency is meeting today to approve the use of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine in the European Union, where vaccinations will begin next Sunday.

