UK Suspends Parcel Services To Europe Amid Brexit Confusion

DPD, one of the UK’s largest parcel delivery companies, has announced it will temporarily suspend services to Europe amid Brexit confusion

Parcel courier DPD announced on Friday, January 8 that delivery services to Europe would be halted until at least January 13 as the company struggles to get to grips with the “complex” post-Brexit customs rules.

“The EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement resulted in more complex processes, and additional customs data requirements for parcels destined for Europe. This, along with delays and congestion at UK ports for Channel crossings, has placed extra pressure on our turnaround and transit times,” DPD UK said.

“In view of this unprecedented set of circumstances we believe that it is only right to pause and review our road service into Europe, including the Republic of Ireland,” the company added.

This is not the first time Brexit has had an impact on delivery services, as both DPD and Parcel Motel were forced to suspend activity with Northern Ireland back in December until Brexit was finalised and their requirements were clarified.

