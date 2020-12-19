Brexit: Parcel Services Suspended in Northern Ireland

TWO OF THE UK’s largest parcel delivery companies have announced plans to suspend their services to Northern Ireland due to Brexit concerns.

DPD and Parcel Motel have announced that they will be suspending their services to Northern Ireland due to concerns over Brexit restrictions.

DPD said that they will be “temporarily suspending” their delivery routes into both Northern Ireland and the Republic from December 23rd.

Parcel Motel, which has a depot in County Antrim, say they will be suspending their “virtual address” service north of the Irish border as of December 31st “until such time as a final Brexit decision has been implemented and our services have been adapted to meet the new requirements”.

The decision of the two companies as Northern Ireland’s future in a post-Brexit Britain is clouded with uncertainty. Among the many major issues the UK and Irish governments have discussed since the 2016 Leave vote is the matter of the border that divides Northern Ireland and the Republic, and how it will be maintained safely following Britain’s departure from the EU.

