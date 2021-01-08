UK adds eleven countries to the travel ban list over fears of mutant South Africa COVID-19 strain.

With England now in its third national lockdown and Wales and Scotland in lockdowns too, no one is going to be travelling far. The UK has now added a further eleven countries to the travel ban list.

Fears over the mutant strain of the coronavirus that have been found in South Africa are growing. The UK government has now added the following countries to the ban; Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini, Malawi, Lesotho, Mozambique, Zambia, Angola, Mauritius and the Seychelles.

Anyone returning from countries in the banned list will have to quarantine for 10 days after 4am on Saturday, January 9 according to the Mirror.

The Department for Transport released a statement that said, “British and Irish Nationals, longer-term visa holders and permanent residents who have travelled to all countries in southern Africa, Seychelles and Mauritius in the last 10 days will have to self-isolate along with their household.

“The measures will be in place for an initial period of 2 weeks while we review the scientific data and alternative ways to protect the UK and our partners in Africa.

