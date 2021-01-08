Peterborough Murder Victim Named as Second Arrest Made

THE PETERBOROUGH murder victim has been named as a second arrest is made by Cambridgeshire Police.

Police were called to reports of violence on Tuesday, January 5 at Southfields Drive, Stanground in Peterborough at around 4.30 pm. Emergency services also attended the scene but tragically were not able to save the victim, who has been named as Nicholas Bonner aged 30 from Park Road, Peterborough. Nicky as he was known to his friends, died at the scene.

Thorpe Wood Police Station have a 23-year-old man from Peterborough in custody that was previously arrested on suspicion of murder. On Wednesday evening, January 6 a second arrest was made, also for suspicion of murder. The man aged 35, is from Peterborough and is in custody at the Police Station in Thorpe Wood too.

Anyone with further information can contact the police directly quoting incident 282 of 5 January, or can anonymously contact Crimestoppers.

