Sexual Assault Outside Spanish Nightclub

OVER six years in jail for Sexual Assault Outside a Spanish Nightclub in Roquetas de Mar in Almeria.

The supreme court has rejected a man’s appeal and confirmed the sentence of six and a half years in jail. The assault happened in June 2006 and 13 years later the trial is now complete.

According to Europa Press the victim had left the nightclub and headed to find a taxi at a taxi rank when she followed by her attacker. The previous day the pair had engaged in sexual relations but on the day of the attack the man followed the victim before assaulting her.

The woman told him to “go away” but he proceeded to grab her and throw her onto the ground where the assault took place. The man has now been sentenced to jail time and is not permitted within 500 metres of the victim for a period of seven and a half years.

