Navarra Has Three Cases of the British COVID Strain

NAVARRA has three confirmed cases of the mutant British COVID-19 strain.

The Government of Navarra’s Department of Health has confirmed three cases of the new mutant British strain of COVID-19. Of the three cases so far only one person has been admitted to hospital, but they were later released and are said to be doing well. The other two are progressing well.

In total eight communities have confirmed cases for the new strain, they are the Basque Country, Valencian Community, Asturias, Cantabria, Galicia, Extremadura, Madrid and Andalusia.

The new strain, named SARS-Cov-2 VOC 202012/01 is proving far more contagious that the original strain and a further mutant strain has been discovered in South Africa.

