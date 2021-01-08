Sevilla Teacher Jailed for Abusing Private Student

A PRIVATE teacher in Sevilla Province has been jailed for sexually abusing a boy to whom he gave private lessons for nearly three years.

The Audiencia de Sevilla found the 50-year old teacher guilty of sexually abusing the boy between October 2011 and April 2014, when he was his private tutor in the small town of Pilas – located about 35 kilometres southwest of the Andalucian capital.

Prosecutors had initially sought a sentence of 14 years, though this was reduced to five years. The man will also be banned from teaching for a further eight years, will remain on probation for years after his release, and was ordered to pay 15,000 euro in compensation to his young victim.

The court heard that the teacher “gained the trust” of the boy and his family, which he exploited to sexually abuse his student on “numerous occasions, during the time the minor was receiving classes, without the exact dates being recorded”.

As a result of his abuse, the victim now suffers from panic attacks, nightmares, and depression the court heard. His mother reported the teacher in December 2014.

