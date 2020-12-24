Sentence confirmed for Brit teacher who abused student at private school

THE Supreme Court has confirmed an 11-year-prison sentenced for a married British teacher who got involved with a 14-year-old student at a British private school in Roquetas de Mar, Almeria.

The girl’s mother found out about the affair in November 2016 and reported it to the police, before moving her daughter to Germany.

The IT teacher, named as 43-year-old Carlo Troiano, from Heswall, Wirral, has another case pending against him for abusing the same girl’s cousin when she was 15.

He was hired by St. Georges British School in August 2014, and in May 2016, initiated a friendship with the girl, giving her preferential treatment and ending in them having a sexual relationship.

According to Andalucia Informacion, months after hiring him, the school learned that he had been tried and acquitted for the sexual abuse of a minor in Chesire in 2010. They also learned that he and the girl had been seen together outside school, at a supermarket and the beach.

However, the sentence highlights that no measures were taken until the girl’s mother reported the situation, when the teacher was then fired from his position. He was later arrested by National Police.

The Supreme Court has rejected the teacher’s appeal against the ruling of the Provincial Court and the Andalucia High Court of Justice handed down last year, as well as the appeal of the school, declared to have subsidiary liability in the events and sentenced to assist in the payment of €50,000 in compensation for the victim.

Prior to this, he was sentenced to a year in prison and 60 days of community services after travelling to Germany to find the girl and get her to drop the charges against him, despite being banned from leaving Spain and having a restraining order against him.

According to the Liverpool Echo, he told the schoolgirl: “you are like my own Barbie”, while liking her photos on Instagram. The first time he kissed her, she said, she was still in uniform and he had just offered her alcohol.

The father of two, now divorced, filmed himself having sex with the student, she discovered, and never used protection, but instead bought her morning-after pills.

It was revealed in 2018, that his mother had also tried to get the girl to retract her statement against him and was facing charges of obstruction of justice, according to Metro newspaper UK.

