Murderer Killed Teen Alex Rodda to Hide Guilty Secret

MURDERER killed teen Alex Rodda to hide his guilty secret. Alex was bludgeoned around the head multiple times with a wrench after being lured into woodland in Cheshire.

Alex was only 15 years old when he died and was openly gay, after first coming out at only 13 years-old. Matthew Mason, aged 19, was very different, from a well off family that had conservative attitudes. Matthew had a girlfriend but was gradually realising that he could be gay.

In Matthew’s circle being gay was something to be ashamed of, a guilty secret, and Alex was under the age of consent. The shocking murder of the schoolboy happened as Matthew grew to suspect and fear that Alex was going to “out” him despite paying him money.

Cheshire Police’s Detective Inspector Nigel Reid said, “The true extent of Mason and Alex’s relationship could not have been done without the bravery and courage of Alex’s friends. They provided key information to the investigation, despite their grief and heartache, in order to secure justice for their friend.

“Mason had murder on his mind as he drove Alex to his death under the pretence of sexual activity. He chose a secluded place to kill him in cold blood, a place he believed he would go unseen and his crime undetected.”

Matthew was found guilty of murder on Thursday at Chester Crown Court.

