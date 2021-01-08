COVID Kills Half the Residents Over Christmas at Care Home

COVID kills half the residents over Christmas at a care home in East Sussex as remaining residents and staff are feared to be “sitting ducks”

The Edendale Lodge care home in Crowhurst, East Sussex was ravaged by the coronavirus over the Christmas period, despite following all the rules and safety regulations to guard against COVID. The home had banned visits except via windows and staff had worn PPE. They had also banned multi-home staff from the home to protect residents.

Of the 27 residents, thirteen have died after December 13 with suspected or confirmed coronavirus, with the majority of residents dying on Christmas Eve and Boxing day. The staff have not been immune either, and more than 33 per cent have tested positive over the period of the outbreak.

According to the Guardian, Adam Hutchison, managing director for the care home operator, said, “It was an awful Christmas and terrible for the staff,

“It’s just unstoppable. We’re just sitting ducks.”

Care home visits are currently banned by the Essex County Council.

