Moderna CEO Believes the Vaccine Could Give Two Years Protection

THE Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes that the vaccine could give protection for two years against COVID-19.

The Massachusetts biotech firm would need to carry out more research to prove the 2-year protection, but Bancel commented that it is “out of the window” that the vaccine would only give protection for a couple of months.

According to Bancel “The antibody decay generated by the vaccine in humans goes down very slowly,”

“We believe there will be protection potentially for a couple of years.”

The Moderna vaccine along with the Pfizer and BioNTech version was given emergency approval in December, by the US Food and Drug Administration. Although the FDA confirmed that the 30,000 strong clinical trial by Moderna could not offer proof of the longevity of the vaccines effectiveness past two months.

They also commented that any company that had requested emergency approval needs to “to assess long-term safety and efficacy,” of the vaccine.

