PATIENTS reject Pfizer jab and risk their lives while waiting for the ‘English’ vaccine.

The effects of nationalism are being witnessed in a potentially life threatening manner. According to Dr Paul Williams OBE, a former MP for Stockton South, people are rejecting the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine as they would prefer to risk their lives and “wait for the English one”.

-- Advertisement --



He took to Twitter and said, “Some local patients have turned down an offer this weekend of getting a Covid vaccine when they found out it was the Pfizer one. ‘I’ll wait for the English one’.

“People at risk of death in the depths of a pandemic. A lesson that Nationalism has consequences.

“They will stay on the priority list.

“(The) Oxford (vaccine is) not yet here, but when it is it will be offered to them.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Patients Reject Pfizer Jab and Wait for ‘English’ Vaccine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.