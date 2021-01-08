LANDSLIDES and road closures in Spain’s Andalucía due to torrential rain as Storm Filomena continues to batter the country

Emergency Services in Andalucía reported a series of landslides on a hillside in the municipality of Casares beginning in the early hours of the morning on Friday, January 8, caused by extreme levels of rainfall in the area. Large amounts of rubble fell just one kilometre from the entrance to the Dona Julia urbanization but no injuries have been reported and the debris was quickly cleared.

Meanwhile in Mijas, all passes of the Fuengirola River and the La Manzanilla stream have been closed due to rising water levels and in the Poligono La Vega, only heavy work vehicles are allowed to pass due to a large amount of water gathered on the road surface.

Local councils have asked people to avoid unnecessary travel as an amber weather alert for heavy rain remains in place for the Costa del Sol and Malaga until midnight tonight (Friday).

