AEMET has issued an amber alert for rain on the Costa Del Sol and in Malaga for Friday January 8, from noon until Midnight.

Storm ‘Filomena’ has arrived as Malaga saw persistent rain on Thursday and there is “more to come”. José María Sánchez-Laulhé, director of the Malaga Meteorological Centre said, there is “a lot more to rain to come”.

The Costa del Sol, Malaga and Guadalhorce are predicted to have up to 80mm of rain over Friday and into Saturday morning. Other areas have yellow alerts and some places will see 70km/h winds and the coast is expected to be hit with waves of around four metres.

