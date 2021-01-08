POLICE intercept car driven by 9-year-old in Spain’s Sitges

Local Police in Sitges in Barcelona made a shocking discovery when they pulled over a car on a routine patrol on Thursday, January 7 and realised a 9-year-old boy was driving the car, with his mother as passenger and his 3-month-old brother in a child seat in the back.

-- Advertisement --



According to a statement from Sitges Police, the traffic patrol flagged down the car because something “gave them a strange feeling, since they could not see the driver of the car and there was a woman in the passenger seat.”

The boy’s mother, a 40-year-olf of Lithuanian nationality, will be held responsible for the crime against road safety, as she was responsible for the car and the child. Officials have also brought the case to the attention of the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office “in case it wants to act against the mother due to the endangerment.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Car Driven By 9-Year-Old Intercepted in Spain’s Sitges”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.