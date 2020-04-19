WATCH: Eye in the sky catches out lockdown flouters in fashionable beach resort Sitges in Spain’s Cataluña

THERE was no hiding from the eye in the sky for lockdown flouters in fashionable Cataluña resort Sitges.

Tot i que la immensa majoria de la població respecta el #confinament encara hi ha gent que decideix anar a prendre el sol a platges de Sitges. Amb l'ajuda del nostre helicòpter en denunciem tres https://t.co/jIdOOZOZTB 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/KP37aXZx5n — Mossos (@mossos) April 19, 2020

Catalan police have reported three people from breaking the coronavirus State of Alarm restrictions after a helicopter patrol spied them sunbathing on the beach.

A pair of them tried to hide among rocks when they realised the helicopter was hovering above, but a ground patrol found them and issued the corresponding sanction.

A fourth person who was also on the beach in violation of the lockdown managed to slip away.



