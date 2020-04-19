WATCH: Eye in the sky catches out lockdown flouters in fashionable beach resort Sitges in Spain’s Cataluña

By
Cathy Elelman
-
0
SPOTTED: A helicopter patrol spied the sunbathers CREDIT: Mossos d’Esquadra Twitter @mossos

THERE was no hiding from the eye in the sky for lockdown flouters in fashionable Cataluña resort Sitges.

Catalan police have reported three people from breaking the coronavirus State of Alarm restrictions after a helicopter patrol spied them sunbathing on the beach.

A pair of them tried to hide among rocks when they realised the helicopter was hovering above, but a ground patrol found them and issued the corresponding sanction.

A fourth person who was also on the beach in violation of the lockdown managed to slip away.




