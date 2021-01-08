ANDALUCIA’S 112 emergency services handled an amazing 7,834 Christmas incidents, which is up 2.2 per cent on last year.

The Christmas period saw 112 most used by Seville with nearly 4000 calls for health related matters, nearly 2000 calls due to security and over 600 fire calls. They also received 270 calls from Seville to help animals.

-- Advertisement --



Malaga was the next province in line for emergency calls with 5,121, followed by Granada at 3,634, and then Cadiz with 3,381.

112 Andalucia is multilingual and speaks Spanish, English, German, French and Arabic and is available constantly throughout the year, no matter the time of day. It provides health, fire, police, rescue and other services.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Andalucia’s 112 Emergency Services Handled 7,834 Christmas Incidents”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.