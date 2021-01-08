Baby with COVID Rushed to Hospital Gasping for Breath

A BABY with COVID was rushed to hospital gasping for breath in Carmarthen.

A Carmarthen Dad has revealed how the family including young baby Jack became ill with the coronavirus, and how Jack had to be rushed to hospital gasping for breath. Dad, Alan James had previously not been worried about his young son contracting COVID even though finance Bonnie Saunders works at a hospital, as the general consensus in the UK seemed to suggest that a child would not catch COVID, and if they did if would only be mild.

Both parents became ill and tested positive for COVID-19 within days of each other, but shock set in as baby Jack then became ill too. Alan said, “It was obvious before he was tested that it was the virus,”

“The usual painkiller medicines were doing the trick in terms of keeping his temperature OK and his behaviour and general mood was quite normal so we kept him at home. But then on Monday night he started to wheeze heavily and he was really struggling to breathe. He was gasping for air.”

Jack was sped off to hospital in an ambulance, and treated with both oxygen and steroids to improve his breathing. Baby Jack is now recovering well and Bonnie’s recovery has been faster that Alan’s possibly owing to the fact that she had received a single dose of the vaccine before she contracted COVID. The second dose is due soon.

