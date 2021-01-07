Traffic Wardens, we’ve had enough

Traffic wardens in the city of Malaga have had enough they claim and have written to the Mayor.

The Workers of the (MPSN) the parking authority in Malaga have sent a letter to the mayor of Malaga Francisco de la Torre regarding the stress they are constantly under.

The parking meter attendants denounced the situation as wholly unacceptable being submitted to stress every day by the public.

Traffic wardens in central Malaga city say they are constantly subjected to and are victims of verbal abuse. Along with comments and stares from people, the psychological effect is taking its toll on some of its staff.

The official letter denouncing the public’s abuse is signed by works council leader (Massa) Manual Lima and is dated today Thursday, January 7.

New Blue zones have just been introduced in Huelin and La Union, heightening the abuse. For some online social media trolling, the council leader reiterated the parking agents are just doing their job and should be treated with respect as a council employee.

More needs to be done by the authorities in power and those who can control what happens on Malaga’s streets he added also saying that the payment of parking fees was, in fact, a legal requirement and can be enforced.

Do parking meter attendants get a raw deal from the public and what can be excused as just banter and what is the abuse of a council employee?

