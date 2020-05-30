Costa del Sol’s Fuengirola to reinstate blue zone parking payments from Monday June 1

Fuengirola Town Hall has announced that payments for its blue zone parking (zona azul) will be reinstated on Monday June 1 as the whole of the province of Malaga, including the Costa del Sol, is allowed to progress to Phase 2 of de-escalation.

THE Towns Hall had suspended the blue zone parking payments back in mid-March when the State of Alarm and lockdown restrictions began. However, now that commercial activity is slowly starting to resume, Fuengirola’s Town Hall has decided to reinstate parking payments for the ‘zona azul’ parking areas.

Although the Town Hall confirmed that it is going to reinforce regular cleaning and disinfecting of all the parking meters, it’s advising locals to download the parking app and pay that way instead, to avoid any potential risk of Covid-19 contagion.